Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Norwegian has guided United to 14 wins in 19 matches in all competitions as caretaker boss since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," Solskjaer said in a statement

"It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."