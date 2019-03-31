Chiefs too canny for Benni’s City
Kaizer Chiefs are one step closer to ending their trophy drought after defeating Cape Town City 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday to book a Nedbank Cup semifinal spot.
Kaizer Chiefs are one step closer to ending their trophy drought after defeating Cape Town City 2-0 at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Sunday to book a Nedbank Cup semifinal spot.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.