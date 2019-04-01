Free State Stars winger Sinethemba Jantjie has been killed in a car accident in Bethlehem on Monday morning‚ the club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old perished when his vehicle was involved in a collision‚ though details around the incident remain sketchy.

Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena asked that he be able to speak to the player’s family before making a statement to the media‚ but did confirm that the news was true.

“They are trying to get in touch with his sister‚ because he didn’t have parents anymore‚ before releasing a statement.

"It happened around 6am‚” a source said. Jantjie’s business manager Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi also declined to comment at this stage.