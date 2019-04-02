Mthatha-born Old Dalian to captain Blitzbokke
Former Southern Kings flyer Siviwe ‘Shakes’ Soyizwapi has been handed arguably the biggest opportunity of his Blitzbokke Sevens career when he leads the team at the upcoming Hong Kong leg of the Sevens series this weekend.
