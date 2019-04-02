Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns disappointed with their set pieces during the goalless Absa Premiership draw at Orlando Stadium.

In terms of general play both sides impressed‚ especially in the first half‚ before the tempo of the match dropped after the break.

Tiyani wa ka Mabasa noticed that there were a few elements of their game that left a lot to be desired which made the game to end without a goal.

So why did the Buccaneers and the Brazilians fail to score on the night…

Poor set pieces

Think about it‚ Pirates had 10 corners and failed to use any of them to good effect.

They also had a number of free kicks that did little to trouble the visitors. Sundowns‚ meanwhile‚ had six corners and numerous free kicks with striker Emiliano Tade failing to capitalise on some of them.

For teams boasting so much quality in their ranks‚ this was disappointing.