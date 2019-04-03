WSU All Blacks aim for final hurrah
Walter Sisulu University All Blacks captain Phumlani Blaauw is fired up for their Varsity Shield semifinal clash against the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) in Cape Town on Thursday, and believes his charges can continue their unbeaten away run this season.
