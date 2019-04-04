Deaf rugby revival surges at inaugural Stones Cup Deaf Rugby Tournament

The deaf rugby revival in South Africa took another giant step over the past weekend as the inaugural Stones Cup Deaf Rugby Tournament kicked off in Bloemfontein.

Four teams - two from Western Province, one from Gauteng and an invitational side comprising of players from Border, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State - are taking part in the tournament, which is named after current Daily Dispatch sub-editor Tim Stones.

Stones has been the driving force behind the revival of deaf rugby in the country over the past decade, having served as the president of the South African Deaf Rugby Union (Sadru) until 2017 when he decided to step down to usher in a new leadership.

Although he had not planned on taking up any new role in Sadru after stepping down, Stones was persuaded by current president Michael Oosthuyzen to stay on in an advisory role and then at the next annual general meeting (AGM) he was asked to come back on board as the public relations officer, which he accepted.

Then following the idea to get a deaf interprovincial tournament back up and running in the country, Stones was honoured to find out it would be named after him.