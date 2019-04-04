Fuzile to hit scales in PE

The boxing premedical examination that was scheduled to be held in East London on Thursday for the big tournament in PE has been moved to the Friendly City.

The premedical will still be held on Thursday but now Boardwalk will host it.

The event is for Sunday’s big tournament scheduled to be headlined by the IBF Intercontinental junior-lightweight title defence by Duncan Village star Azinga Fuzile against Mexican Romulo Koasicha at Nangoza Jebe hall.

Koasicha, who will come as a relative unknown foe for Fuzile, is so determined to win the fight that he arrived in East London as early as Monday to acclimatise.

The Mexican boasts a rather patchy fight record of seven losses in 34 bouts and has a reputation of going 10 rounds with the universally recognised pound for pound star Vasiliy Lomachenko before losing his WBO world title challenge in 2015.