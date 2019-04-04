Lebogang Mothiba nominated for top award in the French Ligue 1

Bafana Bafana star Lebogang Mothiba has further raised the South African flag in France where he has been nominated for Ligue 1’s 2019 African Player of the Year award.

Named after the late Cameroonian star Marc-Vivien Foé‚ the award recognises the best talent from the African continent.

Mothiba‚ 23‚ is fresh from helping his club win their third Coupe de la Ligue at the weekend. Mothiba's team Strasborg beat Lebogang Phiri’s Guingamp on penalties in the decider.

He is on 11 goals from 30 matches across all competitions and for his efforts‚ Mothiba is in good company for the award.