Fuzile ready for whatever Koasicha brings

Eastern Cape boxer Azinga Fuzile is confident he can overcome his opponent when he faces off against Mexican fighter Romulo Koasicha in New Brighton on Sunday.

Fuzile, who is based in Johannesburg, but is originally from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape, said he was ready for the bout which will see him clash with Koasicha for the IBF Intercontinental Junior Lightweight title at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton.

The fight, which will be broadcast live on SuperSport, will be the headline attraction of the Rumble Africa Promotions International Boxing tournament.Three other title fights take place, while eight fights will be on the cards in total.

With both fighters having to weigh above 58kg at the pre-medical weigh-in, both managed to make weight as Fuzile came in at 60.4kg, while Koasicha tipped the scales at 60.5kg.

Fuzile 22, said he was ready to do battle and was adamant that he would come out on the right side of the result.

“I don’t know too much about him, I have watched one or two of his fights, but I think I am ready for him,” Fuzile said.