Chilli Boys all fired up

Coach Larsen wants Chippa to take the game to AmaZulu at Umlazi fortress

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen expects to come up against a defiant AmaZulu that will be looking to steal maximum points from his team when the two sides meet in an Absa Premiership encounter at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Saturday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.