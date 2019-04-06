Ruthless Sharks rip apart hapless Lions at a wet Ellis Park

Much like the rain in Johannesburg on Friday, few saw this coming.

It wasn’t so much that the Sharks won this Super Rugby match, it was the manner in which they man handled the team that until recently dominated the South African conference.

The Lions, who were absolutely abject in the first half against the Melbourne Rebels a few weeks ago, managed to deliver a similar performance over the course of the entire match.

The Lions who welcomed back Cyle Brink from long term injury, had hoped the flank would give them some gainline ascendancy but he was part of an unwieldy backrow, if not pack, that got dominated.

As much as you’d be tempted to ask what had happened to the Lions, the question equally worth asking is where have these Sharks been thus far this season?

After bashing away at the Lions in the first 20 minutes without making a dent on the scoreboard, they suddenly and decisively, yanked the match in their favour in the next 20.