Kaizer Chiefs' outside title chances take a nose dive as Baroka FC triumph

But Chiefs did try to play at a crisp level, enjoying most of the possession and territory in the first half, without creating the sort of frequency of clearcut chances they would have liked to.

A drive from Hendrick Ekstein flashed close in the 10th minute.

For Baroka, a cross from winger Matome Mateba found Lawrence Ntwane up alone, but the lanky centreback was leaning back on his header.

Philani Zulu should have done better midway through the half when Bernard Parker won a header to a ball upfield to tee the midfielder up in the small box, but he steered wide.

Chiefs saw centreback Teenage Hadebe stretchered off in the 37th, as Middendorp opted for a tactical change, bringing on centre-forward Ryan Moon.

Amakhosi had another fine opportunity to take the lead soon after the break as Moon beat offside and took the ball round goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, but in doing so also took it wide, and rolled an attempted finish into the netting.