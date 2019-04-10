Bulls take honours at Stones Cup

“It is always a privilege to be involved with something like this. It makes you realise that things which are normal for most is completely different for others, and being involved with the coaching of the invitational team was a great experience,” said Bester.

“We had a very committed bunch of guys. When you take into consideration that they only came together as a team a few days before leaving for the tournament and then came to play big guys like the Bulls and Western Province, I think they did very well.”

The team just missed out on a win in the first match of the tournament, going down 15-12 to the Cyclones, before giving the Thunder a good fight in going down 27-18 in the second match, while they were no match for the Bulls in the finale.

Two of the players were named in the Stones Cup star squad at the end of the tournament – Franco Louw, from Free State, who also shared the captaincy, and Sibusiso Ntsila from King William’s Town.

“I didn’t expect the guys to do so well. We did not have any guys who were suited for the frontrow and stuff like that, but guys put up their hands and performed admirably,” said Bester.

“Two of the invitational players were selected for the dream team at the end of the tournament and I was very proud of that.”

Only two players, team captains Louw and Mark Barnard from KwaZulu-Natal, were not from the Border region in the invitational side, with most of the players coming from St Thomas School for the Deaf in King William’s Town.

The future is looking bright for the Border deaf rugby community as Stones is in charge of Border Deaf rugby, and it has a strong base of players from which to grow from.