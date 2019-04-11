Chippa vow to play it smart
Chilli Boys out to teach Clever Boys a lesson again after cup victory
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen said his team will start with a clean slate against Bidvest Wits when the sides lock horns in an Absa Premiership fixture at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 8pm).
