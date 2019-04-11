Manchester United boss Solskjaer hoping for PSG repeat against Barcelona

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows all about improbable Uefa Champions League comebacks and hopes his side can serve up a repeat of last month's victory against Paris St Germain at Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium next week.

United, who were beaten 1-0 by Barca at Old Trafford in the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, lost the home match of the previous round to PSG 2-0 before turning the tie around in the French capital.

That result gives the Norwegian manager the belief that his team are capable of progressing to the semi-finals, despite the fact that Barca are unbeaten in their last 30 Champions League home games going back to 2013.

"The PSG performance gives us hope and belief we can do it, but we are playing against the favourites," said Solskjaer, who famously netted United's stoppage-time winner in the 1999 final against Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp, one of the competition's most famous comebacks.