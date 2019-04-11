Orlando Pirates go three points clear with win against Leopards

A wasteful Orlando Pirates still managed to pull three points clear at the top of the table with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Black Leopards on Wednesday as they look to make a dash for the Absa Premiership title glory.

Winger Luvuyo Memela’s exquisite curling free-kick over the wall from the edge of the box put Pirates ahead midway through the first half and Thembinkosi Lorch’s sixth goal of the season in the second half put a final nail in the visitors’ coffin at a chilly but jovial Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

It’s back-to-back wins now for the Buccaneers following their 1-0 away victory over Bidvest Wits at the weekend and they will aim for a treble of wins and stretch their lead at the top to six points on Saturday when they welcome Free State Stars at the same venue.

The narrow scoreline is not a true reflection of the match as the Buccaneers outplayed and outfoxed Leopards in every department. Such was Pirates’ dominance over their struggling visitors that Memela, Lorch and Thabo Qalinge could have each bagged a brace.

Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands was hardly called into action as the Sea Robbers buccaneered over their struggling visitors.

The Buccaneers could have ended the match as a contest in the first half had it not been for their myriad of missed chances and they should have won by a cricket score given the gilt-edged chances that they continued to create throughout the match.