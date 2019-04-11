Ronaldo scores as Juventus held to a draw at Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo produced yet another quality goal to add to his collection and help Juventus to a 1-1 draw at Ajax Amsterdam in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Juventus took the lead on the stroke of halftime as Portuguese forward Ronaldo began an attacking move inside his own half before sprinting down field and diving to head in a clever chip from Joao Cancelo.

"Ronaldo proved again he is from a different level, the timing of his player is so different from the others," said an admiring Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Ajax equalised 30 seconds into the second half after Cancelo lost control of the ball to allow David Neres to run down the left wing, cut inside and curl the ball past Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The result leaves the Serie A side in a strong position to advance to the semi-finals in next week's return leg in Turin. However, they will be mindful of Ajax's 4-1 away win over Real Madrid in the last round that eliminated the holders 5-3 on aggregate.

Hakim Ziyech had several efforts at goal in a lively start for the youthful Dutch team, who have come through the pre-group phase qualifying round to reach the last eight.