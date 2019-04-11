Tete plots Freedom Day titles feast

While SA will be celebrating Freedom Day on April 27, the country’s boxing star Zolani “Last Born” Tete will be aiming at rewriting local boxing history by becoming the second boxer from SA to hold two of the top four world sanctioning bodies’ belts.

The first is Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell. He won the WBA junior-lightweight belt in 1986 and added the IBF diadem in 1991. Mitchell retired in 1995 undefeated as the dual world champion.

Tete holds the WBO bantamweight belt, which will be on the line in the unification bout with WBA Super holder Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire in the US on April 27. This bout at the Cajundome in Lafayette is a semifinal of the bantamweight World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) that is organised by German promoter Kalle Saureland.

The newly crowned dual world champion will face the victor of the second semifinal between WBA champ Inoue Naoya of Japan and IBF titlist Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, on May 18.

The overall winner of the WBSS will be crowned as the undisputed world bantamweight champion with four belts and will also take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy.