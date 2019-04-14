Classy Jaguares maul insipid Sharks to complete SA tour double

To prove that last week's late turnaround against the Bulls was no fluke, the Jaguares bared all their teeth and claws to clinically maul the Sharks 51-17.

Complete performances are rare from the South Americans but this was easily their best showing in South Africa and in Super Rugby.

They did everything right despite not seeing much of the ball in the first half. In the second stanza, they wiped the floor with an insipid, inconsistent, diabolical and indecisive Sharks sides who's rugby bodies were in Durban but who's minds were clearly left in Johannesburg.

Of their three home losses, this was the most comprehensive and made a mockery of them topping the SA conference.

The Jaguares have completed a rare SA tour double and starting to look like last season's problem side.

The story of the first was about the Sharks doing all the running with the Jaguares doing all the scoring.

Scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli got the ball rolling for the visitors with a third minute try with the Sharks inexplicable falling asleep very early in the game.