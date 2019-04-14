Mamelodi Sundowns through to the Caf Champions League semi-finals

Mamelodi Sundowns displayed the discipline of champions conceding just a goal in a 1-0 second leg defeat of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Al Ahly at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Saturday for an ultimately dominant victory in the tie.

Downs had done all the work in the supposed disadvantage of playing the home leg first with a 5-0 win in Atteridgeville, dispatching of Ahly 5-1 on aggregate in a manner completely unknown to the eight-time Champions League winners.

The Brazilians now look forward to a semifinal probably against recent rivals and 2017 tournament winners Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Downs could easily have gone to Egypt and let in three against a team as good as Ahly, and had to ride out a nervous last half-hour, but still progressed.

But these 2016 tournament champions were intent on leaving nothing to chance, and are a disciplined enough outfit to have kept Ahly at bay until Walid Azarou finally managed to beat the outstanding Denis Onyango in Sundowns' goal in the 68th minute.

It took a mammoth effort, and every bit of Sundowns' experience and ability at this level, to take the second leg to 0-0 by the break.

It really brought home the quality of Downs' remarkable domination at home that, roared on by some 40,000 of their own spectacularly-loud chanting fans, Ahly demonstrated their quality at home.