Sport

Rain has the last say in EL

PREMIUM
By Ross Roche - 14 April 2019

Rain ruined the Marco Marais show as the Warriors and Lions had to settle for a share of the points after their CSA T20 Challenge match at Buffalo Park in East London was washed out on Sunday afternoon.

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X