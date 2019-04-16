“Where‚ we were on the one hand pessimistic‚ but on the other hand highly optimistic. In fact overoptimistic. And we fell in-between there‚ and it creates a difficult environment for everybody.

“So you guys [the media] don’t know how we should critique the performance‚ and we [the team] sometimes think‚ ‘Well‚ the performance wasn’t that bad’.

“I think we can start off by saying that I don’t think the Afcon qualifying campaign was a bad one. In a lot of ways we made a lot of progress.

“When we went out of the [2018] World Cup‚ we said we had to make changes. We had to try and rejuvenate the squad‚ bring down the age‚ make the pool wider. At the same time we had to qualify for the Afcon.

“That’s not an easy background. So the fact that they have qualified I think is credit to the boys.

“Where does that position us in: can we win Afcon‚ or is this part of development?

“I read somewhere‚ someone wrote during our qualifying campaign‚ ‘To hell with Bafana’. Now‚ you can’t say‚ ‘To hell with Bafana’‚ but then when we land in Afcon‚ ‘And now you should win it’.

“I think we can all agree that OK‚ this was not a bad campaign. There were things I didn’t like – obviously the Seychelles game [SA’s 0-0 away draw].

“Libya at home [a 0-0 draw in Durban]‚ we were in the middle of a process where we were trying to make changes.

"That’s football. Libya came‚ shut up shop and got the 0-0 they wanted.