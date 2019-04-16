Five things that contributed to Kaizer Chiefs' failure this season

Kaizer Chiefs can put their calculators away because even their mathematical chance of winning the Absa Premiership title is now gone.

So what went so wrong for the Phefeni Glamour Boys that even with four matches still to play this season they are no longer in contention?

SowetanLIVE looks at five major factors that contributed to their failure this time…

1) Ten draws and counting...

The draws alone have seen them drop 20 points in this league campaign.

Some may argue that other teams like log leaders Orlando Pirates have drawn just as much [11 in total for Bucs]‚ but Chiefs’ rivals compensated for it with more wins [13 compared to 9 for Chiefs].

Since the League was cut down from 18 to 16 teams in 2002‚ only Chiefs drew more than ten games in one season and still won the league on two occasions [2004/05 and 2012/13].

It’s therefore difficult for any team to win the league when they’ve dropped so many points by way of draws.

2) A poor start to their season

Chiefs’ title chances were ruined from the first whistle in August.

They drew four of their first five matches and lost one to Bidvest Wits [1-3].

You’d hear a lot about a league not being a sprint but a marathon. It’s not always the reality out there.

The teams with a good start are able to give themselves some breathing space and even when things are not going so well down the line‚ they can still bounce back.

But when you drop as many points as Chiefs did in their first five outings‚ you are already on the backfoot and may end up chasing a top eight place instead of challenging for league honours.