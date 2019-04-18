It took a bit for him to admit it‚ but Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is aware that a victory in this season’s Nedbank Cup can make life “a little bit easier” for him at Naturena.

Chiefs meet Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Saturday night’s semifinal (kickoff 8.15pm).

For Amakhosi‚ negotiating this semifinal‚ then a final of either new First Division team TS Galaxy or Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ is it. This is the biggest team in the country’s last chance at preventing an already unprecedented third season without a trophy becoming a fourth.

Middendorp is surely well aware that ending that trophy drought this season can ease the pressure immensely for next campaign. Going into a fifth season without a trophy‚ conversely‚ can make life that much harder as the expectation and the hype around that grow.