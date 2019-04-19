Anrich Nortje thrilled to be heading to ICC World Cup
Nortje, who was the only Eastern Cape franchise player named in the 15-man South Africa squad released by Cricket South Africa on Thursday, made it clear that the team would be banking on their bowling attack as their trump card.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.