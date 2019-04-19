Mixed bag for Seagulls teams in their 100th anniversary tournament, see fans pics

The Seagulls U16 side suffered a disappointing loss going down 3-1 to Stars of India in the 4th edition of the Cliffie Brown/Leon Meyer Easter Football Tournament, which also served as Seagulls' 100th Anniversary event at the Bunkers Hill sports fields on Friday.

With the result Stars secured their place in the U18 quarterfinals.

But for Seagulls U16 coach Clive Williams it was just another day at the office and he said his charges were eager to win but they went up against an experienced Stars side.