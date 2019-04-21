Double joy for South Africa in Two Oceans Marathon
There was double joy for South Africa in Saturday’s Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town with three-time Comrades Marathon champion Bongumusa Mthembu winning the ultra leg of the men’s section and Gerda Steyn claiming honours in women’s section.
The 35-year old Mthembu crossed the finishing line in an impressive time of 3:08:40. He was closely followed by countryman David Gatebe on 03:10:30.
The reigning King, Champ of the Ultra, Bongumusa Mthembu, stepped on the finish line like he didn’t just run 56km. #TheTimeIsNow— Two Oceans Marathon (@2OceansMarathon) April 20, 2019
#OMTOM19 #50thMilestoneMarathon #AfricasBiggestRunningEvent pic.twitter.com/7APQlGFSFN
Justin Cheshire of Kenya (03:11:23)‚ Sintayehu Yinesu of Ethiopia (03:12:34) and Mabuthile Lepopo (of Lesotho (03:16:04) completed the top five.
In the women’s section‚ Steyn was the first to the finishing line in a time of 03:31:29‚ followed by Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho 03:38:23.
Irvette van Zyl of SA (03:41:32)‚ Dominika Stelmach of Poland (03:50:12) and Jenna Challenor of SA (03:51:56) completed the top five.
In the 21.1 km half-marathon‚ Elroy Galant of South Africa finished first in the men’s race in a time of 01:03:20‚ while Helaila Johannes of Namibia won the women's race in 01:10:30.
Men’s Marathon Results:
- Bongmusa Mthembu ( RSA) 03:08:40‚
- David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30‚
- Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23‚
- Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34‚
- Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04
Women’s Marathon Results:
- Gerda Steyn (RSA) 03:31:29‚
- Mamorallo Tjoka (LES) 03:38:23‚
- Irvette van Zyl (RSA) 03:41:32‚
- Dominika Stelmach (POL) 03:50:12‚
- Jenna Challenor (RSA) 03:51:56