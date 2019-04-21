Double joy for South Africa in Two Oceans Marathon

Justin Cheshire of Kenya (03:11:23)‚ Sintayehu Yinesu of Ethiopia (03:12:34) and Mabuthile Lepopo (of Lesotho (03:16:04) completed the top five.

In the women’s section‚ Steyn was the first to the finishing line in a time of 03:31:29‚ followed by Mamorallo Tjoka of Lesotho 03:38:23.

Irvette van Zyl of SA (03:41:32)‚ Dominika Stelmach of Poland (03:50:12) and Jenna Challenor of SA (03:51:56) completed the top five.

In the 21.1 km half-marathon‚ Elroy Galant of South Africa finished first in the men’s race in a time of 01:03:20‚ while Helaila Johannes of Namibia won the women's race in 01:10:30.

Men’s Marathon Results:

Bongmusa Mthembu ( RSA) 03:08:40‚ David Gatebe (RSA) 03:10:30‚ Justin Cheshire (KEN) 03:11:23‚ Sintayehu Yinesu (ETH) 03:12:34‚ Mabuthile Lepopo (LES) 03:16:04

Women’s Marathon Results: