Kaizer Chiefs knock Chippa United out of Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of clinching silverware this season were kept alive as they beat Chippa United 4-2 in their Nedbank Cup semi-final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

Goals from Dumsani Zuma, Aro Andrianarimanana, Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat saw the Soweto giants book themselves a spot in the final of the competition.

They will meet Dan "Dance" Malesela's TS Galaxy at Moses Madiba Stadium in Durban on May 19.

The last time Amakhosi took part in a cup final was in 2015, when they played Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Cup and Ajax Cape Town in the Telkom Knockout Cup. They lost both games.

They now have a great chance to win their first trophy since 2014.

It was Chiefs who looked like they wanted the win more in the first half as dominated Chippa.

Dumsani Zuma opened the scoring in the 36th minute as Chiefs took the lead in front of around 30,000 fans.

The second half was action-packed with five goals being scored.

Andile Mbenyane kept his team's hopes alive when he scored the equaliser after 63 minutes.

Lerato Manzini put the Chilli Boys in the lead in the 70th minute but the home side's joy was short lived as Andrianarimanana leveled the game minutes later.

From there, matters went downhill for Chippa as two more goals came through Parker and Billiat thereby driving the final nail into the home team's coffin.