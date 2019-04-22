Teams in final push for coveted Easter tournament glory

Four teams are still in the running to win big at the Seagulls 100th Anniversary Cliffie Brown/Leon Meyer 4th Edition Easter Football Tournament at North End Stadium in East London.

Riverside, Parkside United, Atlantic Spurs and Prides will battle it out in the semifinals on Easter Monday where the winner will walk away with the Platinum trophy better known as the Easter tournament championship.

Championship finalist Riverside will go up against the tournament's 1992 winners Parkside in the first semifinal and Spurs, who last won the tournament in 2005, will take on Prides who last lifted the prestigious trophy in 2000.

In other senior games, Swaraj and Star of India are favourites to reach the gold cup final and tournament hosts Seagulls and DiRoma will meet in the silver cup final, while Napoli or Saints are likely to meet Imonti Christian Centre in the bowl final.