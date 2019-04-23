Selectors explain how Amla cracked the nod and why Markram was preferred over Hendricks

Experience and the attacking nature of the Proteas since coach Ottis Gibson took over swayed the selectors in picking Hashim Amla in SA’s Cricket World Cup-bound squad.

There were doubts whether Amla would make the cut but the selectors put all that to bed when the 36-year-old veteran of 7‚910 ODI runs from 171 innings was included in the 15-man squad.

Amla’s form of late does not inspire confidence but his selection was always going to be as close to automatic as it should be‚ given his intimidating record in the ODI format.

“For us I think when you look at the type of philosophy and the type of (positive) game coach Ottis Gibson came with‚ it is a very confident kind of a format he brought into the team‚” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief of selectors Linda Zondi.

“So you have to have experience.

"You don’t want to be 17 for five.

"You need someone who is going to be there and who is going to consolidate the innings and I mean Amla has done that for years for South Africa.”

Zondi said most teams at the World Cup will deploy two spinners and it helped that Amla is SA’s best player of the turning ball.