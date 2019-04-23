Sundowns pip Chippa in thrilling encounter

Hard-fought victory gives Brazilians much-needed boost in premiership table

Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to beat Chippa United 3-2 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday afternoon and move level at the top of the Absa premiership table‚ just behind leaders Orlando Pirates on goal difference.

