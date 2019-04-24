Wits back in the title mix after win over Black Leopards

Bidvest Wits brought themselves back into the Absa Premiership contention on Wednesday night when they beat Black Leopards 3-1 in a match that had no less than three penalties in the opening half.

With this win, their 14th of the season, the third-placed Wits are six points off the log leaders Orlando Pirates with three games remaining.

The Clever Boys' title chances were, however, not fully boosted by their victory as their rivals Bucs, who have played one match more, beat relegation fighting Maritzburg United 1-0 in Pietermaritzburg last night.

Referee Cedric Muvhali played a central role in the first 45 minutes of this encounter, dishing out two penalties to the visitors Leopards and one to the Clever Boys.