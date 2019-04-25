Bulldogs glad to be back
The consensus is that players like Dutton is elevated about prospects
For many Border Bulldogs players, the union going into administration late last year was a heartbreaking occasion with only a few being picked up by other provincial teams.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.