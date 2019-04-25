Pitso Mosimane: 'I don't know how many points we really have.'

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reignited his long-running public spat with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after suggesting that while the log standings say the Brazilians have amassed 50 points‚ the reality is he has no idea how many they really have in the bag.

Sundowns face the threat of a points deduction after they were found guilty of fielding Wayne Arendse as an ineligible player in their 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium in October.

The PSL announced on Wednesday that submissions have been made in writing to the disciplinary committee dealing with the saga and now sentencing is awaited.

The second-placed Sundowns are level on points with leaders Orlando Pirates and Mosimane said he fears that the disciplinary committee could deliver sentencing with two games remaining in the season.

“I don’t know when we will get finality in this matter‚” he said.