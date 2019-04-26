SuperSport Rugby Challenge Festival moves to Buffalo City Stadium

The opening Rugby Festival of the 2019 SuperSport Rugby Challenge, originally scheduled for the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday, will now move to the Buffalo City Stadium (BCM) in East London.

The recent heavy rains in the area have rendered the Sisa Dukashe Stadium unsafe to host Sunday’s double-header and in the interest of player safety, a decision was taken to move the festival to the BCM Stadium.

Some fantastic games have been hosted at the BCM Stadium recently, particularly some cracking Varsity Shield encounters featuring the Walter Sisulu University All Blacks.

A few of their players will be involved in this weekends headlining game for the host Border Bulldogs team when they take on the Zimbabwe Academy at 2:30pm.

An earlier match between the SWD Eagles and DHL Western Province will be played at 12:30pm.

A packed stadium is on the cards, with entry for both games free and the East London community is encouraged to turn out in their numbers to enjoy the day of exciting rugby action.