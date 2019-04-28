Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says his side are making the same old mistakes game-after-game after losing on Saturday to Bloemfontein in Polokwane to extend their winless streak in the league to five games.

“Unfortunately‚ against certain teams we do not have a good level of concentration.

“We also don’t have the right mentality for some games‚ the way it should be.

“It’s a different story against other teams but too often we are throwing away 30 to 45 minutes of a game through concentration lapses‚” he said.

Having to continually try and fight their way back to games after conceding was not acceptable‚ Middendorp added.

“It’s not OK‚ it’s not good‚ it’s not acceptable and we have to work on it to correct it … again.”

Chiefs remain in seventh place in the Premier Soccer League standings after the 1-0 defeat at the Peter Mokaba Stadium – effectively a neutral venue after Celtic were banned from hosting matches in the Free State capital.