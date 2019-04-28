Stormers continue their dominance over the Bulls at Newlands with a narrow win

The Stormers stretched their winning sequence over the Bulls at Newlands to eight matches when they beat their old rivals 24-23 in an entertaining clash on Saturday.

The Bulls dominated territory and possession but only briefly led the match. A late Manie Libbok earned the Bulls a losing bonus point, which could be crucial after the Stormers inexplicably tried to counter-attack from behind their goal-posts in search of a bonus point try.

In the event, they handed their rivals what could be critical log point when the dust settles on the regular season.

The Stormers though are back in the play-off mix and still have four home games to come, while the Bulls have a daunting Australasian tour to come.

The Stormers made most of the running in a helter skelter first half that saw a combined 26 handling errors as both sides looked to play with width, but had little daylight to show for their endeavour.

Despite scoring two first half tries, the Bulls stayed in contact through Handré Pollard’s boot. Super Rugby’s leading point’s scorer notched up three first half penalties – two in the last three minutes of the half – to keep the Bulls only five points behind at the break.