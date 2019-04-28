Tornado hammer Subs to win Motsepe League honours
For the first time since the club’s inception, Tornado defended their ABC Motsepe League title after hammering Swartkops Valley United Brothers (Subs) 4-0 at Fairview Sport Fields in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .