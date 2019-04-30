Trophy-desperate Kaizer Chiefs vs Galaxy Nedbank Cup final sold out
Tickets for the Nebank Cup final in Durban on May 18 have sold out‚ just a day after they went on sale.
With Kaizer Chiefs facing National First Division (NFD) team TS Galaxy in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ and expected to end a three-season trophy drought‚ demand for tickets has evidently been huge from Amakhosi supporters.
The PSL posted on their official Twitter page on Monday‚ the first day of tickets going on sale‚ that 65 percent had already been sold for the cup final at the 56‚000-seater World Cup venue.
On Tuesday the PSL Tweeted that tickets had been sold out.
BREAKING: Tickets for the #NedbankCup2019Final are SOLD OUT.— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 30, 2019
Saturday, 18 May 2019@KaizerChiefs vs @TSGALAXYFC
Moses Mabhida Stadium
19h00
See you there!!!#NedbankCup2019 pic.twitter.com/5Ajb6jHeEK
Chiefs have not won silverware since the lifted the 2014-15 Absa Premiership league trophy‚ a year where they won a second league and cup double in three seasons.
Amakhosi‚ having already gone an unprecedented three seasons without adding to their historically crowded trophy cabinet‚ need to win the Nedbank Cup to prevent that becoming four campaigns.