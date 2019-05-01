Border face stiff WP test
After a big win over Zim, the Bulldogs will look to keep up their momentum
The Border Bulldogs are gearing up to face a stiff test in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge when they take on tournament powerhouse Western Province this coming weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .