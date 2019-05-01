Warriors take down Cobras to reach T20 finals against Lions
A brilliant all-round effort from the Warriors saw them power their way into the 2019 CSA T20 Challenge final with a 15-run win over the Cape Cobras at Buffalo Park on Wednesday night.
