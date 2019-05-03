Chippa in survival race

Chilli Boys need to win against City to keep non-relegation hopes alive

Chippa United vice-captain Andile Mbenyane is confident that whoever will replace him and Thabo Rakhale will fight to the bitter end to save the team from relegation when they take on Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.