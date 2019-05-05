Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has dedicated his side’s crucial and timely Absa Premiership victory over Polokwane City to “under pressure” club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi.

The Chilli Boys enhanced their chances of retaining their top-flight status with an impressive 3-1 away victory at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The win lifted the Port Elizabeth-based team out of the relegation zone playoff spot and into 13th position on the log standings‚ but they are not out of the fire just yet.

However‚ they are now able to control their own destiny as a victory or a even draw against Kaizer Chiefs in Port Elizabeth on Saturday will see them avoid the big drop.

Larsen said his team had won for Mpengesi‚ who he added had been fully behind both players and management.

“The chairman has addressed them [the players]. He's been very positive. He's been motivating them and I must thank him for his support‚” Larsen said.

“He's hardly around‚ he's a businessman so he's hardly in PE. But he does make time from time to time and he's been very supportive from the outside.

“This win is for him‚ he's been under a lot of pressure as well but I think the players knew the importance of the victory here today and they delivered.”