Klopp puts title down to 'destiny' as Liverpool sweat on Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side can do no more to end a 29-year wait to win the Premier League as Divock Origi’s late winner earned a thrilling 3-2 victory at Newcastle on Saturday despite losing Mohamed Salah to a head knock.

Salah was stretchered off 20 minutes from time making him a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final, second leg against Barcelona, while Klopp confirmed Roberto Firmino will definitely miss the visit of the Spanish champions to Anfield.

“We’ll have to see. He (Salah) took a blow to the head. He watched the game in the locker room, he was OK, but we have to do more tests,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

Overturning a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barca now looks an even more monumental task, although Liverpool stay in the hunt for the Premier League title.

However, rivals Manchester City have two games remaining to Liverpool’s one. In a recurring theme of a thrilling title race, Liverpool dug deep late on to continue asking questions of the champions by moving two points ahead of City once more.

“I accepted long ago we do everything (we can),” said Klopp, whose side have lost only once in the league this season.

“Whether we will be champions or not is destiny because we cannot do more.

“Even in the draws we tried everything to win the games. The boys showed in each second they really want to win it.”