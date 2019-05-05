Man Utd's Champions League hopes ended by Huddersfield draw

Manchester United’s hopes of Champions League football next season were ended after an embarrassing 1-1 draw at already relegated Huddersfield on Sunday.

United have now won just two of their past 11 games in all competitions as Huddersfield ended a run of eight straight defeats despite goalkeeper Jonas Lossl’s error handing the visitors an early lead through Scott McTominay.

Terrible defending from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men gave the Terriers something to celebrate in their final home game before heading down to the Championship as Isaac Mbenza levelled on the hour mark.

Chelsea’s 3-0 victory over Watford means United fall four points outside the top four with just one game of the season to go.

And failure to beat statistically one of the worst teams ever to play in the Premier League will see further questions raised over the decision to hand Solskjaer a three-year contract in March.