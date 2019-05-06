Sport

Local athletes shine in SA Masters championships

06 May 2019
From left, Michael Forbes, Mercia van der Merwe and Tim Stones at the South African Masters Athletics National Championships in Oudtshoorn.
Image: SUPPLIED
Michael Forbes won gold in the 1500m
Image: SUPPLIED

A team of three East London athletes represented Border at the 43rd South African Masters Athletics championships, held in Oudtshoorn from May 2-4.

Competing in her first national championship, Mercia van der Merwe, who runs for Nedbank Running Club East London, was the star performer, bringing home a clean sweep of medals - gold in the 5 000m, silver in the 1 500m, and bronze in the 800m.

Michael Forbes won gold in the 1500m.

Tim Stones, also of Nedbank Running Club East London, who was competing in his fourth Masters nationals, ran 18:31min for the 5000m, to finish in fourth place. Stones also finished fourth in the 10 000m.

Mercia van der Merwewon gold in the 5 000m, silver in the 1 500m, and bronze in the 800m
Image: SUPPLIED

