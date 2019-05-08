Chippa United’s long-serving Andile Mbenyane could miss his team’s crucial Absa Premiership fixture against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).

The striker sustained the injury during Chippa’s 2-0 defeat to Cape Town City last month‚ which resulted in him missing the game against Polokwane City a few days ago.

Mbenyane has been a regular and one of the most influential players in the Chilli Boys squad this season.

In his 27 appearances for the Port Elizabeth-based side‚ he scored six goals and has three assists.

Coach Clinton Larsen needs the input of experienced players like Mbenyane to help to them win against the Glamour Boys in their final match of the season on Saturday.

The 31-year-old player is heartbroken that‚ when needed most‚ he will not be available due to injury.

“I have not been training since my injury‚ so I am not too sure if I will make it to Saturday’s game‚” Mbenyane said.