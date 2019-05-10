Larsen keeps the faith
Manager confident Chippa United can dodge the dreaded relegation axe
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is fighting the first relegation battle of his career and he is confident of winning it.
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen is fighting the first relegation battle of his career and he is confident of winning it.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .