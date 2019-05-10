Win or lose the 2017-18 Absa Premiership‚ Milutin Sredojevic has restored Orlando Pirates to where they should be in South African football‚ even lacking the trophy in two seasons that the coach and his club have coveted.

Not all Buccaneers fans will see it that way should they be met with the bitter disappointment by around 5pm on Saturday of knowing that Mamelodi Sundowns are champions.

Second-placed Pirates have 54 points‚ and need a win against tricky‚ fifth-placed Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium‚ and for leaders Sundowns (56 points) to lose or draw against Free State Stars‚ to lift a first league trophy since the second of Bucs’ back-to-back trebles in 2011-12.

Disappointment might well leave their supporters‚ and even a notoriously unpredictable management‚ displeased.

Sredojevic‚ the line has been from many on social media in recent months‚ has been given everything – a squad of tremendous talent‚ bolstered by more impressive signings‚ and an army of boffins on his bench.

Yet the coach who left Pirates still wet behind the ears at 37‚ then strengthened his career across Africa before returning a decade later at 47‚ has failed to win a trophy now at 49.

It would not be an unfair sentiment.

Also fair is to reflect on where Pirates were before Sredojevic arrived – having finished an appalling 11th in 2016-17‚ trophyless and humiliatingly having conceded six goals twice that campaign.